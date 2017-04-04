LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas officials say their plans for eight executions in a 10-day period will fall through if a federal judge gives death row inmates more time to prepare clemency requests.
A judge on Tuesday will consider the inmates' request for additional time. Lawyers for the state said Monday the prisoners know that the state's supply of a key sedative expires April 30 and that it would be "impossible" to execute the prisoners because "Arkansas has no source of midazolam" beyond that already in stock.