SHREVEPORT, La - Getting drugs off the streets and out of the medicine cabinets..... that was the focus of Saturday's 'Drug Take Back Day' in Caddo Parish.
It's part of the national Drug Take Back Day hosted twice each year by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Caddo Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop G, and the DEA were on hand at Safety Town to collect old, unwanted, and expired pharmaceuticals and other medications for proper disposal.
"We don't want those medications that you do not want to end up in our water systems, because a lot of people try to flush those items and we don't advise that at all. Also, it can get into children's hands which we don't want. You know that if you give it to us to dispose of it in a very professional and anonymous way," said Carlos Chenevert of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department.
Those unable to make it over to the Sheriff's Safety Town can still bring their medications to the prescription drug take back box at Government Plaza, on Travis Street, open every weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.