SHREVEPORT, La. – Drug traffickers have been sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to federal prison for their role in conspiring to possess and distribute illegal narcotics, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Thursday in a news release.
Eduardo Lozano, also known as Isaiah Lozano, 20, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Lozano was arrested by state police on Jan. 4 during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 20. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Omar Guerra, 22, of Dallas. Mia Duarte, 21, also of Dallas, the sister of Lozano and girlfriend of Guerra, was a passenger.
After being interviewed by troopers, Guerra gave permission to search the vehicle and that's when troopers found approximately 3 kilograms of methamphetamine and 31.7 grams of marijuana in a backpack on the floorboard.
Guerra and Duarte admitted they were being paid to pick up and deliver the drugs.
Lozano admitted at the guilty plea hearing on June 16 that he also participated in the conspiracy to sell the drugs. Guerra and Duarte also pleaded guilty to the drug conspiracy charge.
Guerra was sentenced on Oct. 8 to nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Duarte was sentenced on Oct. 12 to three years and eight months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.
The DEA and Louisiana State Police conducted this investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.
In an unrelated case, Casey Head, 39, of Bossier City, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Head was indicted in October 2020 on drug distribution and conspiracy charges following a lengthy investigation into the drug trafficking activities of himself and five co-defendants. The FBI's Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force tracked Head through a phone wiretap.
Calls were intercepted revealing Head helped distribute methamphetamine to many different buyers in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. Head was intercepted on several phone calls and text messages speaking about amounts of methamphetamine and prices and discussing the distribution of the narcotics.
The FBI and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted this investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.