SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men who shipped methamphetamine from California to Shreveport will spend years in federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said Wednesday in a news release.
Roderick Lamont Stills,45, also known as “Scooter,” of Shreveport, and Myron Keith Carter, 38, also known as “Cali Red,” of Ontario, Calif., were sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Stills was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and Carter was sentenced to 6 years, 2 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents into shipments of methamphetamine.
On July 31, 2019, DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents learned about the arrival of packages from California into the Western District of Louisiana. The next day, agents saw a postal carrier deliver one of the packages to Stills at an address on Line Avenue in Shreveport. He put it in his vehicle and was detained by agents. Inside were heat-sealed packages containing approximately 1,647 gross grams of methamphetamine.
Stills admitted that the package was his and further admitted that he had received at least two dozen packages of methamphetamine to the Shreveport area. Stills said he would have individuals pick up the packages and he would also distribute the drugs to others to sell.
During their investigation, law enforcement agents learned that Carter would mail methamphetamine to an address in Shreveport, then fly to Dallas, rent a car, drive to Shreveport, and retrieve the package. He would then arrange meetings with individuals in Shreveport to sell the methamphetamine in large quantities for them to turn around and sell. One such meeting happened in September 2019 when Carter sold a quantity of methamphetamine for $3,700.