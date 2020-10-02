SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three people were arrested during a drug investigation this week at a Greenwood apartment, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said Friday in a joint news release.
On Tuesday, agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force searched an apartment on Magnolia Street and seized 23 jars of marijuana (approximately 617 grams), THC wax, digital scales, a heat sealer with packaging material, four firearms, four dosage units of suspected Carisoprodol and $4,123 in cash.
Chad Feazell, 42, of Greenwood, Mischa Early, 42, of Coppell, Texas, and Ceazar Love, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana and possession of a firearm with CDS. Early and Love were also arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.