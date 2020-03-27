SHREVEPORT, La. -- Almost $100,000 in illegal drugs, handguns and cash were seized with the arrest Thursday of a Shreveport man following a joint week's long investigation.
The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit arrested 29-year-old Landry Ray Williams Jr. after searching his home in the 2700 block of Malcolm Street, according to a news release from Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport police Chief Ben Raymond.
Officers seized 921 grams of methamphetamine, 79 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of crack cocaine and 3 grams of powder cocaine, with a total DEA value of $94,190.00. In addition, agents seized two handguns and $675.00 in cash, the news release states.
This seizure and arrest was the culmination of an ongoing investigation into claims that Williams was distributing drugs from his home, authorities said.
Williams was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of manufacturing and distribution of schedule I controlled dangerous substance, three counts of manufacturing and distribution of a schedule II CDS, possession of firearm with CDS and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.