SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport felon arrested for having drugs and guns in his possession and later found to have more drugs hidden in his buttocks was sentenced Tuesday to spend 7 years and 3 months in federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. handed down the sentence for Kentrell Demarcia Turner, 28, who pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He'll be on 3 years of supervised released after he gets out of prison.
Turner was arrested in February 2018 after a Shreveport police officer smelled marijuana coming from the open window of a vehicle in a parking lot. A large plastic baggie of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic handgun were on the driver's side floorboard. Another bag with 33.09 grams of cocaine was found during the vehicle inventory.
Then while being booked into the Shreveport City Jail, officers who searched Turner removed 200.8 grams of powder cocaine from his buttocks.
Turner has previous felony convictions for possession of Schedule II narcotics in 2011 and 2012. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
The ATF and the Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.