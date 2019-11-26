SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a life or death warning going out to drivers this holiday season. Don't fall into the Blackout Wednesday trap. Blackout Wednesday, also called Drinksgiving or Drunksgiving, refers to the night before Thanksgiving when there is a huge increase in drunk driving.
From 2013 to 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were more than 800 fatal drunk driving crashes during the Thanksgiving weekend nationwide. Police say it is the most deadly of all the holidays when it comes to drinking and driving.
The trend has been around for decades, but it didn't get much recognition until around 2007, when the catchy terms were coined.
Blackout Wednesday rivals St. Patrick’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday when it comes to driving and driving.