SHREVEPORT, La. – The coronavirus has dealt a big blow to the hospitality industry, but that’s not scared away an international company from investing millions to reconstruct and rebrand an empty hotel building on a major thoroughfare in Shreveport.
Larry Williams, vice president of Orchid Global Hospitality, unveiled plans Tuesday for what once was Wyndham Garden Shreveport on East 70th Street, which closed in December. It’s soon to become a dual-branded hotel under Marriott International, with Springhill Suites and TownePlace Suites under one roof but on different floors.
Williams’ company purchased the six-story building on April 2 and began moving forward with interior demolition on June 22. He anticipates a July opening.
Boston Pizza & Sports Bar will occupy a new 6,000-square restaurant space.
“It’s in a great location,” said Williams, and that’s what helped the decision to move forward with the $30 million investment despite a slowdown in the hotel/motel industry because of COVID-19 restrictions. He anticipates approximately $8 million in annual revenue from the hotel and $2 million from the restaurant, with the city benefiting from occupancy and sales taxes.
Orchid has five hotels under construction in other parts of the country and officials are optimistic in the improving economy. One of the company’s hotels in north California is doing “tremendous occupancy,” Williams said.
The new hotel will have fewer rooms but improved accommodations for guests, including new outdoor space and a renovated swimming pool. The convention meeting space, which was a popular part of the former hotel, also will be renovated.
The exterior will redone and the entrance changed, but the overall footprint of the building will not.
About 40 to 60 jobs will be created, Williams said.
LaKesha Holden of Shreveport has been hired as the general manager.