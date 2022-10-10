BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year.
Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission investigation determined Shephard allegedly got 24 cows in July 2021 and did not pay the owner. He then sold the cattle to a third party and kept the money, LDAF said.
“Louisiana law is clear when referring to the purchase of livestock and protects livestock owners from persons not complying with proper payment,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain. “If determined guilty, the suspect will be in violation of the theft of livestock statute and held responsible for his crime. Regardless of the outcome, however, I urge our cattle owners to be aware of the persons they conduct private treaty sales with. It never hurts to get multiple references, and it can save you from being the victim of an untrustworthy seller.”
The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted with this investigation by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division.