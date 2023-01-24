SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week.
Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted Dec. 8.
Judge John D. Mosely Jr. sentenced Dunams Monday to 35 years for each robbery, with additional five-year sentence enhancements for the use of a firearm in each robbery, and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. The terms are to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Mosely also handed down a prison term of 15 for Dunams being a felon in possession of a firearm. That also is to be served consecutively and without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
On Oct. 28, 2020, Dunams entered the Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Several hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
Shreveport police learned Dunams left the Papa Johns driving a white four-door Cadillac sedan. Officers soon spotted the vehicle and pursued Dunams on Ockley Drive and a high-speed chase ensued. The chase led down Line Avenue and Monrovia Street and eventually to Pierremont Road. Dunams finally was apprehended in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 900 block of Pierremont Road.
When apprehended, Dunams was the sole occupant of the white Cadillac that was registered to him and whose license plate matched that noted by Papa Johns employees. Officers found distinctive clothing shown in surveillance video from each robbery and also recovered a distinctive mask and handgun discarded on Monrovia along the route of the pursuit. DNA recovered from the mask matched Dunams as well.
Dunams was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Cheyenne Wilson and Mekisha Smith Creal. He was defended by Larrion Hillman.