SHREVEPORT, La. - After Christmas, animal shelters often see an increase in pets being returned. People will pick up a pet and take it home, but they soon come to realize they have picked up more responsibility than they bargained for.
Linda Shemwell, director of PetSavers, a Shreveport animal shelter, said they are especially wary of potential adoptees during Christmas time. They've seen far too many people adopt a pet for a gift, only to return them a short time later.
Shemwell said a couple recently picked up a dog but soon mistreated the animal. Neighbors informed PetSavers that the dog was in poor health, but the couple refused help. In just a month, the dog had to be put down.
In order to avoid those sort of incidents, PetSavers requires all adoptees to fill out an application. They have to prove that they have access to a vet and that they have a safe home for the dog. PetSavers also discourages people from giving animals away as gifts.
Anyone who would like to adopt a dog, or cat, can go to petsavershreveport.org and fill out an application.