SHREVEPORT, La -- The chancellor of Evangel Christian Academy, and founder of their famed football program, pastor Denny Duron, will soon be ordered to appear in the city's environmental court. That's after a complaint from a friend.
Wendell Delaney, a former coach and athletic director at Evangel, lives by property Duron still owns, the former Shreveport Country Club.
Delaney's back gate opens up to what was the 13th green. It ... and most of the rest of the 220 acres ... is now badly overgrown.
Tall brush is right up to Delaney's fence, and that of others. Not only is it unsightly, Delaney says lots of wildlife jump onto people's properties ... including his.
"I came out in the backyard on the 4th of July. I was cooking. And I had three wolves (probably coyotes) running through the backyard. And I've got my grand kids," Delaney said. "I'm more concerned about somebody really getting hurt. It's not just a bad eyesore. But it's also dangerous."
Delaney says other unwanted critters have been spotted.
"We got snakes. We got fox. We got deer, raccoons, coyotes ... walking through the neighborhood on a daily basis," Delaney said.
Parts of the former club near the entrance are kept cut for some curb appeal. The place is still for sale after it shut down in 2016.
Duron told KTBS, "We're going to do our best to get a bush hog and make sure it's at least better. But we can't restore it to its previous glory."
Duron went on to say, "It's not a country club anymore. It's a wooded property. Much like other places in town that are next to neighborhoods."
Environmental court will levy fines, if Duron does not bring the property into compliance. The Office of Property Standards will cite Duron for "high grass, high weeds and trees down on property lines," according to the city's communications director, Marquel Sennet.
She said Duron should receive a citation by Friday.
At least two deals to sell the former club have fallen through.
Duron says neighborhood opposition prevented him from selling it to a buyer who wanted to transform it into a treatment facility. It would've included walking trails and nine holes of golf.
Another deal fell through three years ago to turn the property into a hotel, office and residential space, with nine holes of golf.