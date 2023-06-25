SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department (SPD) will hold a DWI checkpoint on Saturday, July 1.
The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and run until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between Shreveport police, Louisiana State Police, and Caddo Sheriff’s Office to emphasize their commitment to making Shreveport streets safe for everyone.
Vehicles that enter the checkpoint will be briefly stopped by officers. This checkpoint will target drivers who may be operating a vehicle while impaired but are not limited to this offense.