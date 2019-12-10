E. Texas parents arrested after home found in deplorable condition

LIBERTY CITY, Texas - Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested a mother and father Tuesday after their home was found to be in a deplorable condition.
Deputies responded to the mobile home in Liberty City around 2 p.m. for a welfare check.
When deputies arrived, they found the house to be an "extremely hazardous environment." Deputies needed special gear to enter the home.
The sheriff's office removed several animals from the home including six dogs, 12 cats, one pig, one rooster, 12 rats and a possum
Both parents, Elisha Gray, 47, and Matthew Alderman, 44, were booked into the Gregg County Jail on a number of charges.
Gray faces charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child, cruelty to non-livestock animals and failure to identify/giving false information.
Alderman faces charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child and cruelty too non-livestock animals.