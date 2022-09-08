Hurricane Earl was strengthening in the north Atlantic as of Thursday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center indicated winds of 100 mph with higher gusts.
Earl is forecast to intensify as it moves north over the next 24 hours. Then, a slow weakening is anticipated this weekend. Earl may become the first major hurricane of the 2022 season on Friday with winds over 120 mph.
The rest of the Atlantic Basin is busy with tropical activity as we near the average peak of hurricane season (September 10th). Once hurricane Danielle is now an extra-tropical storm in the far north Atlantic. A disturbance in the central Atlantic has a 70% chance of development in the next few days according to the National Hurricane Center. Finally, a strong tropical wave is moving west from near the Cape Verde Islands.
None of these storms is forecast to affect the ArkLaTex.
Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.