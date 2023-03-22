SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood advocates are sounding the alarm in Louisiana as millions in federal tax dollars are scheduled to go away next year.
Louisiana's early care and education system is being supported right now by $200 million in temporary federal funding.
That money came as result of COVID-19 relief funds. Early childhood education advocates are trying to get the Louisiana Legislature to direct more money for educating children before they get to kindergarten. They say tax dollars invested now will benefit Louisiana in the long run.
"It's not only impacting our workforce today through all the parents who can't go to work because they can't afford childcare, but it's a workforce issue for 20 years from now when it's these people who are going to be filling jobs. Unless we can get a good early start in these kids hands then they're not excelling like they need to in elementary through high school," said Julie Stokes of Ellevate Louisiana.
"We have record low unemployment in this state, and in the last couple of years we've been able to serve a record high number of children in our child care assistance program. That's not accidental. This is the single highest expense for a family and so if we don't gain more investment in early care and education the workforce participation will absolutely get worse and we can't afford it," said Libbie Sonnier of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.
KTBS has a special program dealing with some of these issues on Thursday night. Caddo Smart Start is a half-hour special beginning at 6:30 p.m.