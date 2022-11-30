BATON ROUGE, La. - Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input.
Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he read the revised guidelines.
"There is no ideological agenda in there," Moller said.
"Everything that is in these standards I hope my kids were taught at an age-appropriate time," he said. "There is nothing nefarious."
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the changes 8-2 in August.
However, critics successfully petitioned for a public hearing, which reignited many of the same arguments made three months ago.
The issue is also on the board's December agenda and the Legislature could get involved.
Read more on the early learning standard from our news partner The Advocate.