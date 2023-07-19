ASHLAND, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office are investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ashland man, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
This morning just before 5 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on state Highway153 near Chester Warren Road within the city limits of Ashland. Deputies said the driver of a 1994 GMC pickup truck was traveling northbound then went off the road for about 200 feet before hitting a tree line.
Coroner Steven Clanton identified the victim as Justin R. Lee, 39, of Ashland. Lee was a member of Natchitoches Parish Protection District No. 8.
The sheriff’s office extended its sympathy to the Lee family and friends.