SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting happened around 1:45 this morning in Shreveport.
Police tell us at least 6 victims at this scene, 2 of them are life threatening.
This happened in downtown Shreveport on Texas Street between Spring and Market Streets.
Authorities say multiple shooters got out of a white sedan on Market Street and shot randomly at pedestrians on the 200 block of Texas Street
Police say there is a possible suspect vehicle that's been located in North Shreveport after a brief pursuit. 1 person is in custody. We don't know if that person was involved in the shootings.