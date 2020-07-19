SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that has left one man dead, and two others injured.
Just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 5020 Hollywood Avenue to the Country Inn & Suites By Radisson Hotel on reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers located two men, a 23-years-old and a 25-years-old, suffering from gunshot injuries to their upper body. Both were transported to Ochsner LSU Health where the 23-year-year old man later died from his injuries. The 25-year-old remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after medics arrived with the first two victims, a 22-years-old third victim arrived with a non-life threatening injury to the arm. He told officials that he was also shot during the ordeal at the hotel.
Investigators responded to the scene, collected evidence and detectives began interviewing witnesses. They learned that the three victims were guests of the hotel and were in town on vacation.
They were involved in a verbal dispute with a black male and that male produced a handgun and began firing multiple shots at the victims, striking all three.
The suspect was part of a large group of people, both males and females, and they all entered into multiple vehicles and fled the scene flowing the shooting.
The Caddo parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the decedent after proper identification and notification has been made.
Police are asking anyone with information relative to this homicide to contact them at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.