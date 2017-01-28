UPDATE: Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries this morning after a black car pulled beside them on I-20 near Traffic Street. A third person was in the vehicle but fled before police got there and it is unknown whether they were shot or not.
I-20 has opened back up to all traffic but was closed for about an hour and a half.
Police say the altercation started at a nightclub in Downtown Shreveport. The shooting is still under investigation but the interstate is open.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on I-20 at Traffic Street and have shut down the entire interstate. Two people were shot in the lower body and have been taken to the hospital.
There were reportedly around 10 shots fired.
Police don't know if it happened in Shreveport or Bossier and both agencies are working it at this time.
Police tell us they think the shooting might have stemmed from an incident at Kokopellis.
This is close to the Boomtown Casino so if you are planning to head that way you will want to find an alternate route. Stay with us as we bring you the latest on air and online.