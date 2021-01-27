BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana legislators are beginning to pre-file bills for the regular session that begins April 12.
Neil Riser, a Columbia Republican, has filed two bills that would reinstate two suspended sales tax holidays. One is a general reprieve from state sales taxes that falls on the first weekend in August, while another to be held on the last weekend in May is meant to apply to items purchased to prepare for hurricane season.
The session convenes at noon April 12 and must end by 6 p.m. on June 10.