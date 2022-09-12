BATON ROUGE, La. - Following a national trend, monkeypox cases appear to be plateauing in Louisiana, though health experts caution that more data is needed. Cases have been decreasing on a weekly basis since around the second week of August based on the testing date.
“I am encouraged,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer at the Louisiana Department of Health. “We continue to have new cases every day, but the increase has certainly not been exponential. We worried we’d have a much higher rate.”
Much of that worry was related to Southern Decadence, an LGBTQ festival that took place over Labor Day weekend. In the U.S. outbreak so far, many monkeypox cases have been concentrated in men who have sex with men. However, anyone is susceptible to the virus.
