SHREVEPORT, La - It's back to school time in the ArkLaTex. Many of the schools in our area will be back in session in two to three weeks.
This year an early start for elementary and middle school students in Caddo Parish and not everybody's happy about the changes.
On Aug. 3, teachers and students in kindergarten through eighth grade are going back to school. That's a week earlier than usual and earlier than what the district put on the schedule originally.
The leader of Red River United, which represents thousands of teachers and school employees in several parishes with the majority of those in Caddo Parish, said the early start recommendations came from the state, but the Caddo Parish School Board makes the final decision. Some teachers are not happy about it and are wondering why they didn't have any input on the changes.
"They pushed it through without consulting any employees. We represent the majority of employees. So they pushed it through even though we went and spoke with the board and talked about this was really going to be a hardship and that they didn't ask for any insight from employees that it's really impacting," said Jordan Thomas, Red River United executive vice president. "Back when Caddo Parish was a much larger parish as far as employees go and student enrollment, they used to send out a survey and ask teachers, 'Here's some school calendars. Which one do you prefer?' But, they didn't do that. They want to do what they want to do and they don't want to consider how that impacts people."
"We did have dialogue with our teacher unions and organizations. Unfortunately, the time was pretty tight and so because of that we did and publish this in March. We immediately began working with our principals and leadership teams so that they knew to get the word out," said Keith Burton, Caddo Schools chief academic officer.
"We've even said up until this morning in a principles meeting, we've told the principles if any parent comes in and they've got a documented case where a vacation was planned, there's an emergency trip they need to take, we will work with those parents. But school needs to start earlier this year simply because of what our students have been through in the past," Burton said.
Burton also said more time with the teachers is essential this year because of time lost during the height of the pandemic.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Red River United said its teachers and employees "have had enough of working in the toxic environment" created by the Caddo Schools administration. And at a meeting last week, their membership voted to form COPE - Committee on Political Education -- to discuss a collective bargaining contract with the School Board.