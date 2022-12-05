SHREVEPORT, La. -- The in person early voting turnout may favor Greg Tarver in the Shreveport mayor's runoff over Tom Arceneaux.
Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows far more Democrats than Republicans cast ballots in early voting that ended on Saturday. A total of 5,176 Democrats voted early -- almost doubling the GOP turnout of 2,838. There were 1,117 votes from other parties.
Political analyst Scott Hughes believes that Tarver may be benefitting from three city council runoffs that are also on the ballot.
"Structurally, those three runoffs may give a slight edge to Mr. Tarver because they're in areas where you're going to see more Democratic voting. Those are the Democratic seats on the city council, so to say," Hughes says.
Those council runoffs are in District B, E and G. Tony Nations is the only Republican on the Shreveport ballot, as he tries to unseat the current councilman representing southwest Shreveport, Alan Jackson.
However, both mayoral candidates tout crossover support. So, Hughes says Tarver should not be chalking up a win in the early vote just yet.
"We just can't assume all R's vote for R's and D's vote for D's," Hughes says of Republicans and Democrats. "But given the numbers and the historical voting patterns in Shreveport, I think you'd rather be Greg Tarver with these early numbers than Tom Arceneaux."
Hughes says Republicans have traditionally relied on getting their voters out on election day. The general election is this Saturday.