SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting in Shreveport ends July 4th. If you're headed in to cast a ballot from now until then, the procedure is going to look a bit different.
All visitors at the Registrar's Office on Marshall Street are required to wear a mask, sanitize upon entry, and meet social distancing requirements.
Any and all documents and paperwork will be sanitized prior to being accepted by staff. IDs will be placed in ziplock bags. There are plexi glass shields for extra precaution while visitors interact with staff.
Wanda Watts voted Thursday, she is considered high risk and has a compromised immune system. She said if she can get out and vote, so can anyone else.
"I am a high risk person but I took the chance because I wanted to get my vote in, I wanted to be heard. I wanted to be counted. We're praying and hoping everyone will embrace it, trust God, and get out and vote," added Watts.
"It's new and it's different for everybody, but we still need to come out and vote. That's the key thing. Come vote! Wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance, stay out of folks faces, and go home," said Demoris Tucker.
The office is open from 8:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. Don't forget to bring a mask along with your driver's license.