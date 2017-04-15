Early voting for the upcoming election in Caddo Parish runs Saturday, April 15th - April 22nd.
Local elections that are scheduled include four propositions for the Caddo Parish Commission and one proposition for Sales Tax District #1.
All registered Caddo Parish voters are eligible for the four Caddo Parish Commission propositions.
Voters must be registered within Sales Tax District #1 to vote on the one Sales Tax District #1 proposition.
There will be no candidate elections for the April 29th election.
Early voting begins Saturday, April 15, 2017 through next Saturday, April 22, 2017, except for Sunday April, 16 2017 (Easter Sunday).
Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily at the Registrar of Voters office at 525 Marshall Street, Suite 103.
That is at the corner of Marshall and Milam Streets across from the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
Election Day is Saturday, April 29, 2017 and polls will be open on that day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For more information on this election visit: http://www.caddovoter.org/.