Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE FOUR STATE REGION THROUGH 7 PM SUNDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * EVENT...AN UPPER LEVEL HEAT RIDGE WILL REMAIN IN PLACE ACROSS THE FOUR STATE REGION THROUGH THE WEEKEND. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES RANGING FROM 105 TO 110 DEGREES. LIMITED RELIEF OVERNIGHT WITH LOWS INTO THE UPPER 70S TO AROUND 80 DEGREES. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 PM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACT...HIGH HEAT INDEX READINGS WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE, SUCH AS A SUDDEN LACK OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&