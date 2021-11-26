BATON ROUGE, La. - Early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.
Shreveport voters are being asked to approve another massive bond package of capital improvements.
The five propositions total $237 million for upgrades to roads, underground pipes, public safety and more.
A contest in St. Tammany Parish will ask voters to decide whether to allow casino gambling in their parish. If they approve, then the owners of a Bossier City facility will be allowed to move their license to build a facility near Slidell at the Lakeshore Marina, south and east of Interstate 10, Exit 261. The new facility, when built, will be called the Camellia Bay Resort Casino Marina.
Polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
The free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, can locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting sites, and sample ballots. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.
Information also is available by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov. Or by phoning (800) 883-2805.