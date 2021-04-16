BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's weeklong early voting period wraps up Saturday in the April 24 runoff election to fill a vacant U.S. House seat for a district centered in New Orleans and extending up the Mississippi River into Baton Rouge.
Early voting ends Saturday in Louisiana congressional, BESE runoffs
