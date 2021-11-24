BATON ROUGE, La. - Early voting opens Saturday for the Dec. 11 Louisiana open general election and runs through Saturday, Dec. 4. Polls are closed Sunday.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. and the deadline to return it is Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
This election cycle had been set for completion by now but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida.