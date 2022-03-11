SHREVEPORT, La. — Early voting for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election begins Saturday through Saturday, March 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The ballot includes an appeal court judgeship in Caddo, DeSoto and Red River parishes and tax renewals for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Other races include a state district court race in Bossier Parish and races for mayor in Mansfield, Stonewall, Longstreet and Natchez.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.
Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site or view their sample ballot.
GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.