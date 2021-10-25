BATON ROUGE, La. - Early voting opens Saturday for the Nov. 13 Louisiana open primary and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Polls are closed Sunday.
Voters in all parishes will consider four constitutional amendments, and some parishes will a handful of races.
- 12 parishes including Bossier will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments.
- 7 parishes including Caddo will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments.
- 24 parishes include Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln and Sabine will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments
- 21 parishes including DeSoto, Red River, Natchitoches and Webster will only vote on Constitutional Amendments.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
The election had been set for Oct. 9 but was pushed to November because of Hurricane Ida.