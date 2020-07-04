SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting has ended for Saturday's presidential primary.
Saturday was the last day to early vote in Louisiana after being extended for two weeks.
According to the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voter's Office, over 12,000 mail-in votes have been sent to voters.
Rachel Brown said Saturday’s turnout was low but remained consistent.
“On average we are doing 150 to 200 people per day,” Brown said. “Saturday wasn't as busy as we anticipated, the morning was but this afternoon it slowed down a little bit.”