SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting is set to begin Saturday.
Voters can cast ballots in the spring municipal election from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters office at the corner of Marshall and Milam streets across from the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
On the ballot is the election to fill a vacancy in the state House of Representatives District 8 seat formerly held by now U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. He vacated the position when he was elected to Congress last fall.
Four Republicans want the seat. They are Robbie Gatti Jr., Ray Crews, Patrick J. Harrington and Michael Duke Lowrie.
The election also includes one proposition in Fire Protection District No. 1. Voters will decide on the continuation of a 14-mill tax on all property that's estimated to generate about $1.3 million in funding for fire department operations. That does include the salaries of local firefighters.
Early voting runs through March 18, with the exception of Sunday.