SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana.
Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day.
Each parish has identical ballots when it comes to the state amendments. But in Shreveport, of course, there's a hotly contested race for mayor.
So how are this year's early voting numbers compared to the last mayoral election in Shreveport?
"In 2018 we had 9,200 voters vote early and right now we're sitting at 14,000 early voting. That shows a good decision was made by having two early voting sites, more people are voting," said Mike Spence, Caddo Parish clerk of court.
Over in Bossier Parish, comparing this year to other elections isn't apples to apples, according to the registrar of voters.
"It's very hard to compare, people sometimes tend to forget that these guys run on six-year terms not four-year terms. So, when you try to compare this United States senatorial race it's 2022, the last one was done for this seat in 2016, it was on a presidential ballot. You can't really compare," said Stephanie Agee, Bossier Parish voter registrar.
By mid-afternoon, Caddo had just over 6,500 in-person votes and about 7,300 mail-in for a total of 14,052. Bossier had a little over 4,200 in person and about 3,100 ballots through the mail for a total of 7,358.
If you didn't make it out to early vote, don't forget election day is Nov. 8.