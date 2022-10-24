TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas.
On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St.
In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting in Miller county will end at 5 p.m. Nov.7.
On the Texas side, eight locations are designated for early voting which include the Bowie County Courthouse, the Southwest Center, the Walnut Church of Christ, the Sullivan Center, Nash First Baptist Church, Oak St. Baptist Church, Christ Community Church and the Rosehill Apartments.
In Bowie County, early voting is from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Oct. 30, ballots can be cast only at the Bowie County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting polling locations for Bowie County:
Vote Center # Location Room/Building Address
- EV1 Bowie County Courthouse Elections Workroom 710 James Bowie Dr., New Boston, TX 75570
- EV2 Southwest Center Activity Room 3222 W. 7th St, Texarkana, TX 75501
- EV3 Walnut Church of Christ Westside Entrance 2720 Moore’s Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503
- EV4 Sullivan Center Foyer 3941 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503
- EV5 Nash 1st Baptist Church Rm A117 500 E. New Boston Rd., Nash, TX 75569
- EV6 Oak St. Baptist Church Family Life Center 1510 W. 4th St. Texarkana, TX 75501
- EV7 Christ Community Church Great Room 2905 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX 75503
- EV8 Pecan Ridge @ Rosehill Apartments Meeting Room 2210 W. 15th St., Texarkana, TX 75501