SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes.
The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports also came in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
A similar quake was felt in the area in April of 2021.
