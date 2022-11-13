SHREVEPORT, La. - On Sunday afternoon, residents of Blanchard, Louisiana have been questioning sudden earthquake-like effects around their homes.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
CPSO says they have not confirmed anything as of now. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.