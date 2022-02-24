BATON ROUGE, La. - A Livingston man accused in the October ambush killing of a state trooper and a family member in Ascension Parish no longer faces criminal charges in East Baton Rouge Parish stemming from the multi-parish rampage.
Citing the ongoing capital murder prosecution against Matthew Mire in Ascension, a prosecutor on Thursday dismissed attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice counts against him in East Baton Rouge.
Mire, 31, had pleaded not guilty to those charges last month.
April Leon, an assistant district attorney in East Baton Rouge, said the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office reserves the right to reinstate the East Baton Rouge charges, if necessary, once the cases in Ascension and Livingston parishes are resolved.
Ascension prosecutors announced in December that they intend to seek the death penalty for Mire in the shooting deaths of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, 47, and Pamela Adair, 37.
