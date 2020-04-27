JEFFERSON, Texas. - Texas is trying to move forward with getting things back to normal.
Last week, Gov. Gregg Abbott lifted some restrictions and announced new COVID-19 testing sites.
"Can't really travel, go nowhere, have no fun everything's closed down," said Marion County resident Tommy Simmons.
Simmons said he can't wait for the Texas economy to get back to normal. And government officials are taking steps toward that direction. State parks are now open, hospitals can resume certain surgeries, and retail businesses can sell curbside.
"Well that's good,” Simmons said. “At least you can do that. I'm just ready for everything to open back up."
Jefferson General Store is one of those retailers adjusting, taking orders from outside of their store.
No customers are allowed to go inside. But workers say it's nice to be back with some sort of normalcy.
"It's a really nice to get a little bit of normal back in to our everyday lives that was taken away, but it's really different,” said Jefferson General Store clerk Tawny Foster. “It was a hard transition, but now that we're here, it's kind of nice to know to see there's still people willing to go out even with everything going on."
But in order for the state to continue reopening, Texas officials say more COVID-19 testing needs to be done.
Through the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas National Guard conducted a drive through site at the Kellyville Community Center in Jefferson on Sunday.
County Judge Leeward LaFleur said they're capable of testing up to 70 people and more testing is crucial in Marion County.
"We have no testing facilities here,” LaFleur said. “Most counties have a hospital or a doctor's office that they're actually doing tests every day. The residents in Marion County have to drive elsewhere to be tested. I think once the economy opens back up, especially for Marion County, I think it's just going to blow up."
LaFleur said he hopes Jefferson and the rest of Texas can get back to its old self.
"It’s just one of the most beautiful place to me," Simmons said.