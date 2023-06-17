JEFFERSON, Texas - The Jefferson Visitor Center located at 305 E. Austin will be operational as an emergency cooling center from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday.
This response comes from the extensive power loss and the current heat advisory for the area. If power loss leads into next week further actions to keep the center activated will be initiated.
In Upshur County, the Gilmer Civic Center located at 1218 US Hwy 271 N will also be open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Water and food will be provided as well as charging stations for electronics.