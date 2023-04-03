MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall, Texas was not spared from the severe weather that came through the ArkLaTex Sunday night.
A house near U.S. Highway 80 had a couple of trees fall on it and the carport, causing major damage to it and the car. The homeowner is now dealing with cleanup and repair.
"You can see the devastation. The high winds, straight line pushed the trees over on the house, shoved the joist and everything in and really just knocked it about off the structure. It's pretty bad damage and pretty substantial throughout Marshall," said Todd Butler, the homeowner.
Not too far from there, just across Highway 80 on Poplar Street in Marshall a man and a woman were trapped in their car as the storms rolled through.
"We were parked under these trees behind me to my right. We pulled up the street away from the trees and it rained so hard we couldn't see across the street in front of us literally. We knew we were probably in trouble because we were in the car. We couldn't get out to shelter, so that was the only shelter we had. Fortunately, it didn't do any damage here," said Marshall resident Roger Turner.
East Texas Baptist University was not immune, with trees down all over the property. There are no reports of any major damage to buildings there on the campus of ETBU.