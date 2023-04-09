TYLER, Texas — Multiple Texas Dirt Cheap locations, including two in East Texas, are closing their doors for good.
According to the company, the following Texas locations will be shutting down and hosting store clearance sales:
- Alvin - 2625 S. Bypass 35
- Arlington - 1517 E. Abram St.
- Denton - 2434 South I-35 E.
- Ennis - 1205 W. Ennis Ave.
- Garland - 3161 Broadway Blvd.
- Hillsboro - 1320 Corsicana Hwy.
- Nacogdoches - 4501 North St.
- New Braunfels - 159 I-35 S. Frontage Rd.
- North Richland Hills - 6246 Rufe Snow Dr.
- San Antonio - 5538 Walzem Rd.
- Tyler - 303 NNW Loop 323
- Waco - 300 N. Valley Mills Dr.
- White Settlement - 1705 S. Cherry Ln.
The Dirt Cheap warehouse in Marshall will also be closing effective May 26, according to the Marshall News Messenger.
"Dirt Cheap came to Marshall in 2020, bringing a reported 500 new jobs to the community along with about $2 million in project investment for the then-new warehouse.," the Marshall News Messenger reports.