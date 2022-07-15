MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall family has been arrested after North Carolina police said they sat down to eat at a Waffle House and then robbed the restaurant after their meal.
Hillsborough, North Carolina police said warrants were issued for Tamiko Lashun Jones, of Marshall; Tony Eugene Lemon, of Marshall; and Diamond Walton, of Longview, and the three were later arrested in western North Carolina.
Police said the three are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and defrauding an inn keeper.
Investigators said additional charges could be filed against the three suspects, who have similar outstanding charges from Minden, Louisiana from a few days prior.
Police said the suspects were part of a family of six who entered a Waffle House on July 11 and sat down for a brief meal. After the meal, police said Lemon "reportedly took out a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant employees before fleeing to a nearby gas station.