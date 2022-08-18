TEXARKANA, Texas – The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) partnered with DoorDash Thursday morning to launch Project DASH at the Twin City Church of Christ in Texarkana where the team delivered their first food boxes to homebound seniors.
ETFB Programs Director Blake Huguenin said, “Twin City Church of Christ at the ‘New Day’ food pantry is one of our first two sites for kicking off Project DASH to deliver food to seniors for box distributions.”
The second site for Project DASH will be offered later at Faith Assembly in downtown Texarkana.
“We do this once a month, the third Thursday of each month we provide food to seniors in Texarkana and we are hoping to grow in this community,” said Huguenin.