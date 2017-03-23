(KYTX) - A Bullard, Texas man is jailed on an aggravated assault charge accused of intentionally setting a woman on fire.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was advised of a burn victim at a Tyler hospital.
The victim suffered severe burns to her face, hands, and torso. She was later transferred to a Dallas Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The Cherokee County Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation into the incident that occurred in the ShadyBrook Subdivision in Cherokee County.
An arrest warrant was issued for Austin David Taylor, 25, and was arrested March 20, 2017 on a warrant from Cherokee County, and unrelated warrant out of Smith County.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Taylor was arraigned and bond set at $200,000.
The case remains under investigation.