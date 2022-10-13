LINDEN, Texas -- An East Texas man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of two people in Cass County, Texas.
Charles Spraberry is facing the capital murder charge -- in addition to multiple felony assault charges -- and jail escape charge from August. The charges stem from the deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11.
Thomas and Archer had been shot, and the camper in which Thomas was living was burned to the ground with both bodies inside.
Investigators believe they have recovered the gun that was used to shoot the couple. Additionally, evidence obtained from cell phone records, forensic evidence, witness statements and Spraberry's own statement to law enforcement are what ultimately led to his arrest.
Spraberry was already in the Cass County jail facing multiple felony assault charges, along with the new charges stemming from his escape on Aug. 29.