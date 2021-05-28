MARSHALL, Tx- An East Texas man is behind bars after a fatal shooting on Monday evening according to the Marshall Police Department.
Donovan Resheem Samuel was charged with one count of murder, a first degree felony.
On Monday evening, officers went to the 1400 block of Julie Street, at the Belair Manor Apartment Complex, in reference to a shooting. Responding officers located a green Oldsmobile with one individual slumped back in the driver’s seat.
The male found inside the car was identified as 34 year old Broderick Mitchell of Marshall. He was shot at least once to the right side of his upper body and taken to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall where he later died.
The Marshall Police Department later apprehended 34 year old Donovan Resheem Samuel at the intersection of W. Burleson Street and North Bishop Street. Samuel was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, with additional charges pending.
The Marshall Police Department encourages any witnesses with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-935-4540.