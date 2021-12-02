TATUM, Texas — A Tatum man died following a crash involving a semi Wednesday evening.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1716, just east of Tatum.
Troopers say the driver of a Freightliner towing a semi-trailer, identified as Leonardo Ochoa, 28, of Alvarado south of Fort Worth, Texas, was traveling north on FM 1716 on the wrong side of the roadway.
At the same time, the driver of a pickup, Jimmy Gaytan, 39, of Tatum, was traveling on FM 1716 in the southbound lane.
Troopers says Ochoa attempted to move back into the northbound lane but his towed unit was still partially in the wrong lane when it was struck by the southbound pickup.
Ochoa was not injured in the crash.
Gaytan was was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.